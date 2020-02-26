Play

Tatar notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver.

While Montreal's playoff chances took another hit Tuesday, Tatar managed to produce his 21st point in the last 23 games, never going more than one game without a point during that stretch. He's established a new career high in assists this season and needs just three points over the final 17 games to set a new career high in points.

More News
Our Latest Stories