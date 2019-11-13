Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Comes up big in shootout win
Tater scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
His tally was a dramatic one, coming with only 41 seconds left on the clock in the third period to send the game to overtime, and eventually setting the stage for Jonathan Drouin's shootout winner. Tatar has been on a roll lately, scoring four goals and 10 points in the last 11 games, and after scoring 25 goals and 58 points in 2018-19, the 28-year-old is looking to reach the 60-point plateau for the first time in his career this season.
