Tatar scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Tatar's best season came last year (58 points), but the Slovak could eclipse that mark this season. He has 24 points, including nine goals, in 26 games and that leads the Habs in scoring. Tatar's shooting percentage is right in line with his career mark, so that reduces worries that a regression is on the horizon. Enjoy his success.