Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Dishes two dimes in win
Tatar recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Detroit
Sitting at 50 points through 68 games, Tatar needs six more to tie his career high, set back in 2014-15. The forward missed his team's last game with an illness but returned in fine form Tuesday. Tatar picked up a minor penalty and also dished out a hit in the win.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Back at practice•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Won't play due to sickness•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Extends scoring streak•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Reaches 20 tallies again•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Pots streak-busting game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Aggressive forecheck pays off•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...