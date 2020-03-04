Tatar (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Tatar played just 2:45 in the first period before exiting the game. The 29-year-old forward has been a bright spot in the Canadiens lineup this year, racking up 22 goals and 39 assists over 67 games. There should be an update on his condition before Thursday's road matchup against Tampa Bay.