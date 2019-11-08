Tatar had one shot on goal and two minor penalties in 10:17 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Tatar, who opened the game at his usual spot at left wing on the top line, was dropped to fourth-line duty midway through the second period, leading to a season-low of ice time. Nick Cousins took his spot on the top line, but it may have been a one-time tweak by coach Claude Julien, who tried to give his team a spark during a game in which the Canadiens were outplayed by the Flyers.