Tatar had three shots and five hits over 14:51 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Edmonton.

For the first time this season, Tatar didn't start a game on Montreal's top line. He swapped spots with Tyler Toffoli and skated with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia on the third line. It was a continuation a line tweak head coach Claude Julien introduced during the latter stages of Wednesday's loss to Toronto. The moves were designed to trigger scoring for a team that's fourth in goals per game but netted just six markers over the four contests.