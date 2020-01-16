Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Earns helper in loss
Tatar registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Tatar reached the 40-point mark with the helper (16 tallies, 24 assists). He's plucked five apples in nine games since he last scored one for himself. Despite the goal drought, Tatar remains one of the more productive Canadiens forwards to roster in fantasy. He's added 115 shots, 63 hits and 32 PIM this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.