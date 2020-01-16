Tatar registered an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tatar reached the 40-point mark with the helper (16 tallies, 24 assists). He's plucked five apples in nine games since he last scored one for himself. Despite the goal drought, Tatar remains one of the more productive Canadiens forwards to roster in fantasy. He's added 115 shots, 63 hits and 32 PIM this season.