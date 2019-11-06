Tatar had a goal and an assist with two shots and a hit in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

Tatar, who potted his fifth goal, was named the game's second star for hid two-point effort, the second such night in his last three games. He's been a regular entry on the scoresheet for the Canadiens, recording 13 points over 15 games, and is in a particularly nice groove right now. Tatar has registered six points over the last five games.