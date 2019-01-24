Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Enters break on hot streak
Tatar notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
The All-Star break comes at perhaps an inopportune for Tatar, as the forward is riding a four-game point streak after assisting on Jonathan Drouin's power-play goal Wednesday night. The 28-year-old enters the break with 38 points in 51 games and is on pace to post career highs across the board in his first season with the Canadiens.
