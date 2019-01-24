Tatar notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

The All-Star break comes at perhaps an inopportune for Tatar, as the forward is riding a four-game point streak after assisting on Jonathan Drouin's power-play goal Wednesday night. The 28-year-old enters the break with 38 points in 51 games and is on pace to post career highs across the board in his first season with the Canadiens.

More News
Our Latest Stories