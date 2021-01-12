Tatar can become an unrestricted free agent after this coming season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Tatar is finishing up a four-year deal, and the 30-year-old forward should generate interest during the offseason. He posted 22-39-61 in 68 games last season, marking a sixth consecutive season that Tatar has reached the 20-goal threshold. He will once again lineup at left wing on Montreal's top line, skating with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.