Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Explodes for three points
Tatar finished Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida with a pair of goals, an assist, and a plus-3 rating.
Tatar led Montreal forwards with 19:17 of ice time in Tuesday's lopsided win, scoring both his goals in the opening period before adding an assist on Phil Danault's second-period snipe. The three-point performance means he will finish the season with eight points in four games versus Florida and will hope to stay hot versus the playoff-hopeful Blue Jackets on Thursday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Closing in on another career mark•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Dishes two dimes in win•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Back at practice•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Won't play due to sickness•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Extends scoring streak•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Reaches 20 tallies again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...