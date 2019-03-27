Tatar finished Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida with a pair of goals, an assist, and a plus-3 rating.

Tatar led Montreal forwards with 19:17 of ice time in Tuesday's lopsided win, scoring both his goals in the opening period before adding an assist on Phil Danault's second-period snipe. The three-point performance means he will finish the season with eight points in four games versus Florida and will hope to stay hot versus the playoff-hopeful Blue Jackets on Thursday.