Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Extends point streak
Tatar had an assist, four shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.
Tatar extended his point streak to five games with a primary assist on Christian Folin's third-period goal. He has three goals and four assists during his scoring run. Tatar leads the Habs with 50 points through 55 games, putting him on schedule to demolish the career-high 58 points (80 games) set in 2018-19.
