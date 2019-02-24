Tatar scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. He added a blocked shot and a hit over a forward-high 18:37 of ice time.

A Toronto turnover in the neutral zone eventually led to Tatar beating Frederik Andersen high to the glove side for this 21st goal, ranking him second on the team behind Brendan Gallagher. It was the third consecutive game with a goal and fourth straight with points for the 28-year-old Czech.