Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Fights off flu
Tatar had an assist, four shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Tatar, one of several Canadiens battling the flu, was uncertain earlier in the day but was available to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists). He has 51 points through 56 games, threatening the career-high 58 points recorded in 80 contests last season.
