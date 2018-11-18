Tatar had four shots on net and scored his ninth goal of the season in Saturdays' 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Tatar got behind the Canucks' defense and deftly corralled stretch pass that settled in between his skates to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. Just as Brendan Gallagher's scoring touch fell off, Tatar has picked up Montreal's top line, having scored six times over the last six games.