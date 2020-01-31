Tatar had a goal, an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Tatar iced the game with an empty-netter. It was his 18th goal, putting the Czech native on the verge of a sixth consecutive 20-goal season. There has been some speculation of late that the Canadiens, currently eight points out of a playoff spot, may be sellers at the trade deadline. Taking that speculation further, Tatar could be a commodity in that market.