Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Finishes off Sabres
Tatar had a goal, an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Tatar iced the game with an empty-netter. It was his 18th goal, putting the Czech native on the verge of a sixth consecutive 20-goal season. There has been some speculation of late that the Canadiens, currently eight points out of a playoff spot, may be sellers at the trade deadline. Taking that speculation further, Tatar could be a commodity in that market.
