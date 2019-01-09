Tatar picked up a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

After posting seven points over a four-game span between Dec.22 and Dec. 31, Tatar went three games without a point. He got back down to business versus Detroit, finishing with two assists, including one on Jeff Petry's game-winning goal. Tatar is now up to 33 points in 44 games and is on pace to post career-high numbers across the board in his first season with the Habs. The offseason trade with Vegas gets better with each passing day, and the most prized piece of the deal -- Nick Suzuki -- has yet to play a game for the Canadiens.