Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Finishes with two assists
Tatar picked up a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
After posting seven points over a four-game span between Dec.22 and Dec. 31, Tatar went three games without a point. He got back down to business versus Detroit, finishing with two assists, including one on Jeff Petry's game-winning goal. Tatar is now up to 33 points in 44 games and is on pace to post career-high numbers across the board in his first season with the Habs. The offseason trade with Vegas gets better with each passing day, and the most prized piece of the deal -- Nick Suzuki -- has yet to play a game for the Canadiens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...