Tatar put up two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.
He's on a five-game, seven-point streak right now and is worthy of rostering again. Tatar finally looks like the player that put up 119 points in 148 games over the last two seasons. Snag him if he's been dropped and gloat if you held on to enjoy the glory.
