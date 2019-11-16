Tatar scored an empty-net goal and added three helpers in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

With Jonathan Drouin in the room during the second period, Tatar made the most of a temporary promotion to the top line. All three of his assists came in the middle frame, and the winger squashed the Capitals' comeback with the empty-netter. Tatar is up to 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) through 19 games. He's added 51 shots on goal and 20 PIM.