Tatar recorded a power-play assist Thursday in a 4-2 home loss to the Red Wings.

Tatar evidently put some lumber on the puck before Max Domi swatted it into the cage following a bounce off the end boards. With a goal and two helpers through four games to open the season, Tatar is out to prove that his career-high point total (58) with the Habs last season was no fluke. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb.