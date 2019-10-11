Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Garners point against old team
Tatar recorded a power-play assist Thursday in a 4-2 home loss to the Red Wings.
Tatar evidently put some lumber on the puck before Max Domi swatted it into the cage following a bounce off the end boards. With a goal and two helpers through four games to open the season, Tatar is out to prove that his career-high point total (58) with the Habs last season was no fluke. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores Habs' first goal•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Explodes for three points•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Closing in on another career mark•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Dishes two dimes in win•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Back at practice•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Won't play due to sickness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.