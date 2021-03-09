Tatar produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Tatar set up Jeff Petry for the Canadiens' lone goal of the game. The 30-year-old Tatar is up to 16 points, 40 shots on net and 30 hits through 23 contests. The Czech winger continues to see top-six usage, and it's well earned lately -- he has six helpers in his last four games, with three of them coming on the power play.
