Tatar was not completely over the flu when he had 15:56 of ice time and finished minus-1 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He added four shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a minor penalty.

Prior to the flu, Tatar had posted six points (two goals, four assists) in six games. "I had very low energy," Tatar said after taking part in Friday's optional practice. "I was just trying to have quick shifts, not too long, just to try to help as much as I can. It was tough and that's why I'm here today. I was trying to get the energy back and I finally feel a little better." Tatar should be ready to go for Saturday night's game against the Maple Leafs.