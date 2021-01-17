Tatar scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 5-1 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

In the second, Tatar ripped a slapper from below the face off dot, high over Mikko Koskinen's glove. He then took off on a breakaway in the third and slid a shot five-hole that Koskinen couldn't stop. Tatar has been outstanding in Montreal since arriving in the Max Pacioretty trade, averaging just shy of 60 points in each of the last two seasons. And with the bleu, blanc et rouge growing this season, Tatar could be on track for his best season yet.