Tatar (lower body) will be in Monday's lineup against Calgary, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Tatar suffered an injury against the Flames on Saturday but didn't miss any time. The 30-year-old winger has 10 goals and 29 points in 45 games on the year. He'll skate on the top line with Phillip Danault and rookie Cole Caufield.