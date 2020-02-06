Tatar (illness) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar was one of a number of Habs to come down with a bug ahead of the tilt, but he was arguably the most important name among them. Tatar will claim his usual spot as the left wing on the top line, looking to add on a fantastic start with 50 points through his first 55 games played.