Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Good to go Thursday
Tatar (illness) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Tatar was one of a number of Habs to come down with a bug ahead of the tilt, but he was arguably the most important name among them. Tatar will claim his usual spot as the left wing on the top line, looking to add on a fantastic start with 50 points through his first 55 games played.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: In doubt Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Extends point streak•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Keeps cruising with two points•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores in second straight•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Finishes off Sabres•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Three-point night versus Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.