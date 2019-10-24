Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Good to go
Tatar (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against the Sharks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Tatar exited Wednesday's practice early after suffering a lower-body injury, but it appears his departure was likely precautionary. He'll slot into his usual role skating on the Canadiens' top line and second power-play unit against San Jose.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Injured during practice•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores power-play goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Opens scoring in win•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Garners point against old team•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Scores Habs' first goal•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Explodes for three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.