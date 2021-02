Tatar posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tatar was a healthy scratch in last Saturday's game, but he got back into the lineup in a bottom-six role. He set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi for the Canadiens' first goal in this one. Tatar has a reasonable nine points, 29 shots on net, and 24 hits through 15 appearances. Despite the helper, Tatar skated only 11:19 on Saturday, indicating he may not fully be out of head coach Claude Julien's doghouse just yet.