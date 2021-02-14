Tatar was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Toronto, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

It wasn't an undisclosed injury that got Tatar, rather it was a coach's decision. He had been dropped from the top line to the third line Thursday before Saturday's surprising scratch. Corey Perry took his spot on the active roster, while Artturi Lehkonen moved up to the third line. After the game, head coach Claude Julien said he wants to see more from Tatar, not just on the scoresheet. Per Cowan, the coach cited details where the veteran needs to improve, including not losing the puck and getting puck out of his own zone. Tatar has eight points (4-4) and is an even plus-minus over 14 games.