Tatar picked up a power-play assist along with three shots and two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Operating on a point during a first-period power play, Tatar slid a pass to Jeff Petry, whose wrist shot was rebounded for Corey Perry to bat into a wide-open net, giving Montreal an early lead. It was the fifth assist and seven point on the power play for Tatar. While he's back playing a primary role following the ouster of former head coach Claude Julien, Tatar is in danger of seeing his six-season streak of at least 20 goals end. The Czech winger has just five markers with 27 games left in the abbreviated season.