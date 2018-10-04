Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Ho-hum output in Habs debut
Tatar made his Canadiens debut Wednesday, skating for 17:08 in the 3-2 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.
Acquired in a mid-September trade that saw Max Pacioretty land in Vegas, Tatar had an underwhelming debut with the Habs. The Czech winger set two shots on goal in the narrow loss, though one attempt was on the man advantage where he holds a position on the No. 1 unit. Remember, Tatar has three 20-plus goal seasons on his resume from his extensive run with Detroit, so he does have it in him to light the lamp on a semi-regular basis.
