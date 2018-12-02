Tatar scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Tatar presented himself with a nice birthday gift, putting the Rangers on ice with a third-period insurance goal, his team-high tying third marker on the power play. The 28-year-old forward has 13 points over his last 16 games and, aside from one four-game point drought, has not gone more than two games in between getting his name on the scoresheet. That desultory 20-game stint with Vegas last season is looking like a blip on the consistent Tatar's radar.