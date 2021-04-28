Coach Dominik Ducharme revealed there's uncertainty surrounding Tatar's (undisclosed) status for Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It isn't clear what Tatar's dealing with, but another update on his status should surface prior to puck drop versus Toronto. If Tatar's unable to go, Michael Frolik will likely draw into the lineup against the Maple Leafs.