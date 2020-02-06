Tatar is questionable for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim due to illness, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar is the latest member of the Habs to be bitten by the flu bug, which could also see Ryan Poehling and Victor Mete miss Thursday's tilt. Tatar's potential absence would be a significant blow to Montreal's offense, considering he is riding a five-game point streak and has racked up four goals and 11 helpers in his last 13 outings. If Tatar can't go, Ilya Kovalchuk could get bumped up to the top line with Philip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.