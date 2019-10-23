Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Injured during practice
Tatar won't return to Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The severity of Tatar's injury has yet to be disclosed, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup with San Jose at this point. Confirmation on his status for that contest will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop.
