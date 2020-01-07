Play

Tatar had two assists, one shot and four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Tatar picked up a secondary assist on Montreal's first goal and later teamed up with linemate Ilya Kovalchuck to set up the second. It was his ninth multi-point effort in 43 games. The 29-year-old Tatar leads Montreal in goals (16) and assists (21).

