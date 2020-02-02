Tatar scored a goal and provided an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tatar has been held off the scoresheet only twice in the last 10 games, with four goals and eight helpers in that span. The Czech winger recorded his 20th goal Sunday, making 2019-20 the sixth straight year he's accomplished that mark. He's never reached 30 markers in a season, but he's on pace to do so this year. Overall, he's at 49 points, 126 shots, 67 hits and 34 PIM through 54 contests.