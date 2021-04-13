Tatar scored a pair of goals on two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Tatar bookended this scoring in this one, breaking the ice with a tap-in just 1:17 into the game and adding an empty-netter with 2:25 left in regulation. The 30-year-old has landed on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 14 games, collecting five goals and six assists during that stretch.