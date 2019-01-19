Tatar scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He'd gone 10 games without lighting the lamp, but Tatar has been able to stay productive and now has four goals and 12 points in his last 13 contests. The streaky winger has already exceeded his point total from last season in 33 fewer games, and if he stays on pace, Tatar is headed for the first 60-point campaign of his career.