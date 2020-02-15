Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Lights lamp in loss
Tatar scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
His sprained finger didn't appear to be an issue, as Tatar found the back of the net late in the second period. The 29-year-old continues to produce at well above his career pace, racking up five goals and 18 points in the last 18 games.
