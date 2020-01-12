Tatar had a power-play assist, two shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a minor penalty in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Senators.

Tatar and Jeff Petry teamed up to set up Nick Suzuki's first-period power-play goal. The assist tied Tatar with Max Domi for the team lead at 11 power-play points, and he leads the Habs with 39 points. Montreal won for the first time in nine games, a stretch in which there's been a team-wide offensive slump. Tatar has just one goal over that stretch, but he's been an active helper with six assists.