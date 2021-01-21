Tatar recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Tatar provided the sauce for Brendan Gallagher late in the second period, as the former's centering pass only required the latter to get a stick on it for the goal. The helper was Tatar's first of the year, to go with three tallies in four contests. The 30-year-old winger has added five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. Tatar has never shot lower than 11.5 percent in a season, and his top-line role in Montreal makes him a popular option in both season-long and DFS formats.