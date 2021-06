Tatar (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 4 against the Jets on Monday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

As expected, Tatar will miss his sixth straight game and there's been little information regarding the severity of his injury. The 30-year-old had just one assist and a minus-2 rating in five postseason games prior to being injured. If Wednesday's Game 5 is needed, Tatar will be questionable until another update is available.