Tatar skated on the third line, registering an assist, three shots and one hit over 13:55 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Tatar assisted on Nate Thompson's goal to record his 14th point in 17 games. That puts him second on the team behind Jonathan Drouin. During Thursday's loss to the Flyers, Tatar was demoted from the first to the fourth line but resurfaced on the third line Saturday. Moving off a line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher could have a negative impact on Tatar's scoring.