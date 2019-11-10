Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Moves to third line
Tatar skated on the third line, registering an assist, three shots and one hit over 13:55 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Tatar assisted on Nate Thompson's goal to record his 14th point in 17 games. That puts him second on the team behind Jonathan Drouin. During Thursday's loss to the Flyers, Tatar was demoted from the first to the fourth line but resurfaced on the third line Saturday. Moving off a line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher could have a negative impact on Tatar's scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.