Tatar had a power-play assist, one shot on net, one hit and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Tatar was part of a scramble in front of the net when his shot was blocked but ended up on the stick of Brendan Gallagher, who put it past Connor Hellebuyck. The assist was his second power-play helper in as many games and the third point in four games since he rejoined the top line with Gallagher and Phillip Danault.