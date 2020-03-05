Tatar (upper body) won't play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

With Tatar unavailable due to an upper-body injury, the recently recalled Lukas Vejdemo appears poised to draw into the lineup against the Lightning. Tatar, who's racked up an impressive 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida.