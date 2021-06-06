Tarar (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 against the Jets.

Tatar has been out of action since Game 5 against the Maple Leafs, but the Canadiens have fared just fine without him, winning the last two games against Toronto to win that series 4-3 before racing out to a 2-0 series lead over Winnipeg. With Game 4 scheduled for Monday, the 30-year-old winger seems unlikely to dress for that contest after missing Sunday's game, but official word on Tatar's status should come down prior to Monday's 8:00 p.m. EDT puck drop.