Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Notches assist in losing effort
Tatar tallied an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 home loss versus Dallas.
Tatar has been streaky in the early going having amassed six of his nine points in just two games. The 27-year-old recorded an assist on his team's only goal Tuesday, scored by Brendan Gallagher. Tatar and the Canadiens will now have a day off before hosting the Capitals on Thursday.
