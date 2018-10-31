Tatar tallied an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 home loss versus Dallas.

Tatar has been streaky in the early going having amassed six of his nine points in just two games. The 27-year-old recorded an assist on his team's only goal Tuesday, scored by Brendan Gallagher. Tatar and the Canadiens will now have a day off before hosting the Capitals on Thursday.

