Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Notches three points again Monday
Tatar scored a goal on four shots and dished out two helpers -- one coming on the power play -- in Monday's 7-3 blowout win over Detroit.
In the last two games, Tatar has three goals and three assists, including a pair of power-play points. With seven points in his first five games as a Canadien, he's already made a bigger impact than he did in 20 games with Vegas down the stretch last season.
