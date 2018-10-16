Tatar scored a goal on four shots and dished out two helpers -- one coming on the power play -- in Monday's 7-3 blowout win over Detroit.

In the last two games, Tatar has three goals and three assists, including a pair of power-play points. With seven points in his first five games as a Canadien, he's already made a bigger impact than he did in 20 games with Vegas down the stretch last season.