Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Offensive outburst in win
Tatar led the Canadiens' offense Saturday, scoring two goals and adding one assist in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Penguins.
Max Pacioretty who? Tatar finally showed the Habs' faithful the sweet skills that brought him to Montreal. He has put up four straight 20-goal seasons and should repeat that feat in his new uniform.
